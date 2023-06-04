Gas station employee stabbed by armed robbery suspect

Kum & Go near Hancock and Jet Wing
Kum & Go near Hancock and Jet Wing(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:12 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a gas station employee was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by an armed robbery suspect.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a Kum & Go gas station near Hancock and Jet Wing for an armed robbery and stabbing. Police say the suspect initially appeared to be shoplifting, which prompted the store clerk to step outside and investigate.

Police say the suspect then stabbed the clerk, and fled the scene in a car with multiple other people inside. A suspect and vehicle description have not yet been released.

The clerk is expected to be okay. We will update this article as we learn more.

