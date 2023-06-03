‘We are here to celebrate:’ Colorado Springs nonprofit hosts pride event for youth

One Inside Out youth told 11 News this has been a safe space since the age of 12.
One Inside Out youth told 11 News this has been a safe space since the age of 12.
One Inside Out youth told 11 News this has been a safe space since the age of 12.(Katelyn Quisenberry)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local non-profit organization ensures teens across Southern Colorado feel welcome and celebrated.

Inside Out hosted a family-friendly pride event with art, food, and resources on Saturday. Later Saturday night, they will hold their annual LGBTQ+ prom for all teens.

Inside Out has been serving the community for 33 years now. Since then, they have provided resources for LGBTQ+ youth in Colorado Springs and the surrounding counties.

One educator for the program told 11 News the event is all about bringing the community together to kick off pride month.

“So this is our second annual youth pride,” Keeley Griego, Digital and community educator for Inside Out Youth Services, said. “We are here to celebrate and kick pride off right. This is a family-friendly event for all ages. It doesn’t matter who you love or how you identify like you’re worthy. We love you, and let’s just be here together and have fun.”

The event offered resource booths such as support for trans-parenting, a vaccine pop-up, a free dress and suit thrift spot, local church connections, and an Inside Out booth for frequently asked questions.

Event-goers also experienced live entertainment with DJs, drag shows, and music with ASL translations.

One Inside Out youth told 11 News this has been a safe space since the age of 12.

“I just came out to my mom as I think I might be trans or something, and then like within a day, she just went online and found inside out, and then later that week we went there, and I’ve been going ever since,” now 16-year-old Violet said.

Griego emphasized the importance of an event like this one at this point in time.

“It’s more important now than ever for us to continue showing up and just loving who we are and just having fun and celebrating because there are people who you know who don’t like us being ourselves and being authentic and being true to ourselves,” Griego said.

She also says the Inside Out program will continue to show up for young people.

“They were there when I was figuring out my pronouns,” Violet said. “They were up there to help pick out my name. They were there to give me advice when we needed a little bit of extra food or money or we needed help. They were always there.”

The LGBTQ+ prom is later tonight, starting at six, and will be for ages 13 to 24. Tickets to this event are free. 

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs tied to a reported shooting.
Two dead in shooting in Colorado Springs off S. Nevada Avenue; Investigation underway
Anthony Contreras
Father killed in small Colorado town with murder investigation underway
Witness attempts life saving efforts after shooting
“I couldn’t do it. He was too far gone”: Man attempts lifesaving efforts after deadly shooting in Colorado Springs
Daniel Montano
Drug dealer sentenced after authorities find 1/2 a pound of meth and more than $20,000 in cash at a home east of Pueblo
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
Locations for 4th of July fireworks shows in Colorado Springs announced

Latest News

Officials are searching for an unaccounted-for person following a rafting incident on the...
Crews searching for rafter after incident on Colorado River
Showers and storms expected this weekend
Cool and wet weekend
Adoption fees for dogs over six months are half off this weekend at HSPPR.
Dog adoptions half off at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
Today is designed to introduce kids and their families to the outdoor activities available in...
Enjoy fishing and kayaking during “Get Outdoors Day!”