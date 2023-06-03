‘We are here to celebrate:’ Colorado Springs nonprofit hosts pride event for youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local non-profit organization ensures teens across Southern Colorado feel welcome and celebrated.

Inside Out hosted a family-friendly pride event with art, food, and resources on Saturday. Later Saturday night, they will hold their annual LGBTQ+ prom for all teens.

Inside Out has been serving the community for 33 years now. Since then, they have provided resources for LGBTQ+ youth in Colorado Springs and the surrounding counties.

One educator for the program told 11 News the event is all about bringing the community together to kick off pride month.

“So this is our second annual youth pride,” Keeley Griego, Digital and community educator for Inside Out Youth Services, said. “We are here to celebrate and kick pride off right. This is a family-friendly event for all ages. It doesn’t matter who you love or how you identify like you’re worthy. We love you, and let’s just be here together and have fun.”

The event offered resource booths such as support for trans-parenting, a vaccine pop-up, a free dress and suit thrift spot, local church connections, and an Inside Out booth for frequently asked questions.

Event-goers also experienced live entertainment with DJs, drag shows, and music with ASL translations.

One Inside Out youth told 11 News this has been a safe space since the age of 12.

“I just came out to my mom as I think I might be trans or something, and then like within a day, she just went online and found inside out, and then later that week we went there, and I’ve been going ever since,” now 16-year-old Violet said.

Griego emphasized the importance of an event like this one at this point in time.

“It’s more important now than ever for us to continue showing up and just loving who we are and just having fun and celebrating because there are people who you know who don’t like us being ourselves and being authentic and being true to ourselves,” Griego said.

She also says the Inside Out program will continue to show up for young people.

“They were there when I was figuring out my pronouns,” Violet said. “They were up there to help pick out my name. They were there to give me advice when we needed a little bit of extra food or money or we needed help. They were always there.”

The LGBTQ+ prom is later tonight, starting at six, and will be for ages 13 to 24. Tickets to this event are free.

