“I’m trying to save her husband if I can. I couldn’t do it. He was too far gone.” Man attempts live saving efforts after shooting

A man who lives in the apartments close by says he heard screaming and ran over to see what was going on.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I just had a feeling that one of them might be alive,” Colorado Springs resident Delbert Adams said. “Something told me the driver was still alive. That’s when I said we need to do CPR.”

Adams lives in the apartment complex next to a parking lot on South Nevada Avenue. That area between two restaurants became a crime scene, Friday afternoon.

“The lady that was screaming that was her husband,” Adams said. “I’m trying to save her husband if I can. I couldn’t do it. He was too far gone.”

Police have released few details about what happened. They say just after two in the afternoon. They received a call of a possible shooting with two people unconscious.

“When we arrived on the scene, we have two individuals who, or deceased major crimes has been responding,” Colorado Springs Police Sargeant Jennene Scott said.

While they wait for answers, neighbors say this is not the first time a shooting has happened in their neighborhood.

“Is there any safe neighborhoods to be in? Colorado Springs resident Clay Fancher said. “This happens in this type of neighborhood this happened in the nice neighborhoods basically when is the shooting going to stop?”

Police have not said anything since their brief news conference late this afternoon. Other than the people who died were men. They do say there’s no danger to the community.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USAFA graduation 2023
WATCH REPLAY: Air Force Academy class of 2023 graduation
File photo.
Suspect dead following traffic stop along a Colorado highway Thursday
Police activity in Colorado Springs tied to a reported shooting.
Two dead in shooting in Colorado Springs off S. Nevada Avenue; Investigation underway
FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from...
What drivers need to know ahead of the Air Force Academy graduation
Cole Cameron Ubert
Sexually violent predator moving into a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

The Colorado Springs Senior Center has 18 to 24 months of construction.
‘Not your grandma’s senior center’ closes for 8 million dollar construction project
WATCH: COVID funding to pay for new senior center
6.2.23
Cool and Wet Weekend
The City wants the design to work with boaters after hearing public comment. The City has saved...
City works to keep Prospect Lake clear of blue-green algae, new machine could be installed in fall