“I’m trying to save her husband if I can. I couldn’t do it. He was too far gone.” Man attempts live saving efforts after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I just had a feeling that one of them might be alive,” Colorado Springs resident Delbert Adams said. “Something told me the driver was still alive. That’s when I said we need to do CPR.”

Adams lives in the apartment complex next to a parking lot on South Nevada Avenue. That area between two restaurants became a crime scene, Friday afternoon.

“The lady that was screaming that was her husband,” Adams said. “I’m trying to save her husband if I can. I couldn’t do it. He was too far gone.”

Police have released few details about what happened. They say just after two in the afternoon. They received a call of a possible shooting with two people unconscious.

“When we arrived on the scene, we have two individuals who, or deceased major crimes has been responding,” Colorado Springs Police Sargeant Jennene Scott said.

While they wait for answers, neighbors say this is not the first time a shooting has happened in their neighborhood.

“Is there any safe neighborhoods to be in? Colorado Springs resident Clay Fancher said. “This happens in this type of neighborhood this happened in the nice neighborhoods basically when is the shooting going to stop?”

Police have not said anything since their brief news conference late this afternoon. Other than the people who died were men. They do say there’s no danger to the community.

