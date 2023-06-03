Enjoy fishing and kayaking during “Get Outdoors Day!”

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You have a chance to check out all things related to the outdoors.

Today is designed to introduce kids and their families to the outdoor activities available in the Pikes Peak Region. This includes fishing, camping, kayaking and so much more at Prospect Lake. You also get the chance to learn about trail maintenance and projects the city is working on. The goal of today is to connect our community to new hobbies, practice a new trade and learn about how we can all conserve our outdoor spaces.

“Here in Colorado Springs, we are really lucky,” said Becky Leinweber - Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreational Alliance. “Everything is close so we have ample opportunity, whether that’s your neighborhood park or getting up into the mountains. Lots of opportunity to get outside.”

There is also an incentive for the kids that come.

“One of the key things is Colorado Parks and Wildlife is giving away 800 fishing poles to the first 800 kids,” said Leinweber. “It’s free fishing weekend, so nobody needs a license. They can fish right here at the lake.”

All of these events are taking place at Prospect Lake. It will go from 9:00am to 3:00pm. The event is hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the City of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

