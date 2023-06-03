Dog adoptions half off at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Adoption fees for dogs over six months are half off this weekend at HSPPR.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dogs six months and older are on sale this weekend at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as the shelter looks to create more space for a growing dog population.

According to shelter representatives, more than 250 dogs were in HSPPR’s care in either a shelter or foster care as of Friday morning. They said that during their last event like this, 67 dogs found new homes.

In a social media post, HSPPR representatives said because they are an open admissions shelter, they don’t turn away pets in need, so their population is “growing (and growing and growing and growing some more)” as they take in animals who may not have anywhere else to go.

Adoption fees on eligible dogs are half off through Sunday. Dogs currently available for adoption can be found on HSPPR’s website.

