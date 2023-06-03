Crews searching for rafter after incident on Colorado River

Officials are searching for an unaccounted-for person following a rafting incident on the Colorado River in Eagle County.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are searching for an unaccounted-for person after a reported rafting incident on the Colorado River on Saturday.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shared to social media just after 12:50 p.m. that they were working with multiple agencies to respond to the incident. Officials said it occurred between Burns and McCoy.

No other details were available last time this article was updated. This is a developing situation.

