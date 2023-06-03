2 hospitalized following overnight motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital overnight following a motorcycle crash on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Police said this happened at the intersection of North Circle Drive and Holiday Place/Van Buren Street, near Palmer Park, just after 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Officials told our crew on scene the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Both of the motorcycle’s riders were taken to the hospital. Police did not give our crew on scene the extent of the riders’ injuries. As of Saturday morning, their conditions were unknown.

As of Saturday morning, the cause of the crash was still unknown and remained under investigation.

