Teen armed robbery suspect dies after being shot by Colorado police

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen robbery suspect died Thursday after being shot by an officer while police in Aurora were trying to take him into custody.

Police said the incident began at about 4:20 p.m. after a gang sergeant on patrol spotted several teenagers in medical masks and hoodies approaching a convenience store near East Eighth Avenue and North Dayton Street and called for additional officers to investigate the activity.

Officials said the teenagers robbed the store of several vape canisters and ran from the store. Investigators later learned that at least one of the suspects threatened the store clerk with a firearm.

When officers tried to stop the suspects and take them into custody, they said two ran and were taken into custody without incident. Officials said “several” other teenagers sped away in a stolen Kia Sedona.

Officers said a third suspect who tried to run was contacted by officers and they discovered he was armed with a firearm. While officers attempted to take him into custody, police said one officer fired their weapon. Police said they performed CPR and other life-saving actions until emergency medical teams arrived on scene.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his wounds. Officials say he is a minor, and he has not yet been publicly identified.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave, and an internal investigation is underway alongside criminal investigation.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, and the Aurora Police Department’s Gang and Robbery Investigations Team is investigating the armed robbery.

The suspects in the stolen Kia Sedona are still outstanding. The license plate on the vehicle is CNS P11.

Anyone with any information about the Kia Sedona, the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.