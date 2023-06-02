Sixth gang member arrested in Pueblo on attempted homicide charges over last two weeks

A teenager is facing charges after shots were fired in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon.
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing charges after shots were fired in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon.

Pueblo Police say they got about shots fired and responded to the 400 block of Polk Street. Police say there were several juvenile suspects in the area.

Police say a gun believed to be used was found, along with other evidence. They say the suspects were all affiliated with the Feed The Family (FTF) and East Side Duke gangs.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder, making this the sixth arrest for attempted homicide involving the Feed The Family or East Side Duke gangs in the last two weeks, according to police. They say of those six, five were minors. Additional charges are pending in these investigations.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 719-553-2502 or report it anonymously to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

