Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs off S. Nevada Avenue

Police activity in Colorado Springs tied to a reported shooting.
Police activity in Colorado Springs tied to a reported shooting.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation was underway in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

At about 2:10 p.m. there was a large law enforcement presence near E. Las Vegas Street and S. Nevada Avenue.

The last time this article was updated at 2:30 p.m., very few details were available. At that time, police tell 11 News they don’t believe there is any danger to the public. A large area was blocked by police tape near the Taco Bell.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence in a busy part of Colorado Springs.

