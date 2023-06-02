Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs off S. Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation was underway in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

At about 2:10 p.m. there was a large law enforcement presence near E. Las Vegas Street and S. Nevada Avenue.

The last time this article was updated at 2:30 p.m., very few details were available. At that time, police tell 11 News they don’t believe there is any danger to the public. A large area was blocked by police tape near the Taco Bell.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence in a busy part of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.