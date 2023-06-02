Pueblo police search for missing woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you seen Analysia Bosse? Pueblo Police say she was reported missing Tuesday.

Family members tell police they have not been able to contact 23-year-old Bosse since May 7th. They say they are concerned due to recent irregular and paranoid behaviors she has been exhibiting.

She is described as about 5′2″ tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has black hair, and has hazel eyes.

Police say Bosse has ties to Pueblo as well as Canon City. She could be in a 2015 Jeep Renegade with Colorado plate BWK256 that could have a Bigfoot or Yeti sticker on the back window.

If you’ve seen Bosse or know of her whereabouts, contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

