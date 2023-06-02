President Joe Biden talks future of Space Command with mayor John Suthers

IN JUST A SHORT TIME WITH PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, MAYOR JOHN SUTHERS TELLS ME ONE OF THE THINGS DISCUSSED -- THE FUTURE OF SPACE COMMAND IN SOUTHERN COLORADO.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In just a short time with President Joe Biden, Mayor John Suthers tells 11 News one of the things discussed, the future of Space Command in Southern Colorado.

“As a result of that conversation, I was very optimistic. That space command will remain in colorado springs,” Suthers said.

Suthers also told 11 News they discussed the decision to move space command to Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021 under the Trump administration.

“He said that was very much on the review, and that they are focused on national defense specifically when space command could most quickly be in full operational capability,” Suthers said

Senator Michael Bennet tweeted he had a moment to emphasize the importance of keeping space command in Colorado during the conversation. We reached out to his office for further comment but he was unavailable.

Mayor Suthers says he believes we can expect a more official announcement regarding the future of Space Force in the coming months.

The president did not mention keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs in his speech at the air force academy graduation. But he did emphasize the work being done by both the air force and space force overseas, specifically their work in Ukraine, calling both the quote the backbone of the operation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

