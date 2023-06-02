Human remains found in Aurora apartment, mother of missing child charged

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The mother of a missing 5-year-old girl is facing new charges after police say they found human remains of a child in her apartment.

A statewide alert issued by CBI Wednesday said investigators were looking for 5-year-old Maha and they were concerned about her safety.

Aurora Police arrested Alexus Nelson, 27, earlier this week on a charge of attempting to influence a public servant. New charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence were added Thursday. Police say Crimes Against Children detectives found the remains in Nelson’s apartment.

Police say investigators are waiting on scientific confirmation and positive identification of the remains from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Police say Tuesday a little after noon, Aurora911 received a call from a woman claiming to be Nelson’s mother. She reportedly told police Nelson had made concerning statements to her by text and she was concerned about her granddaughter.

When police responded to Nelson’s apartment on the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way, they say Nelson told them she gave her daughter up for adoption, but couldn’t provide officers with any records. Investigators say they couldn’t independently verify the adoption through state records, prompting Nelson’s initial arrest for attempting to influence a public servant.

Nelson is held on a $100,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

