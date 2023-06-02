Father killed in small Colorado town with murder investigation underway

HOLLY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is dead and a murder investigation is underway in the small town of Holly.

The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Anthony Contreras. Family members of Conteras reached out to 11 News calling for justice in the case and we will be working more to share their story. They add he was a father of five.

The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office shared a news release explaining they first received a call of harassment on May 31 at about 5:48 p.m. at 374 W. Colorado St.

“Deputies arrived on scene and contacted parties involved,” part of the news release reads in regard to the first call. “Neither of the parties wanted to cooperate or file charges on the other parties involved. Deputies investigated the incident and cleared the call.”

Just before 8 p.m., deputies received word one of the people involved in the previous call was back at 734 W. Colorado St., a few minutes after the second call, there were reports of shots fired. Deputies arrived at the scene at 8:16 p.m. and found the body of Contreras.

Two people were arrested and charged with murder, 26-year-old Jess Lunsford and 24-year-old James Lunsford.

“If anyone has further details or information concerning the incident, Please contact Undersheriff Fief or Sergeant Rodriguez at the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, 719-336-8050,” the news release adds.

