Locations for 4th of July fireworks shows in Colorado Springs announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The “Star Spangled Symphony & Fourth of July Fireworks” is returning to Colorado Springs in 2023!

The show combines music from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic along with firework displays. Most of the displays are free and open to the public with most of the shows occurring on July 4. The music will be broadcast on five radio stations: 106.3FM, 88.7FM, 92.9FM, 96.9 FM and 740AM.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic Concert starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center with doors opening at 2 p.m. The performance will be broadcasted on the radio stations at 9 p.m. with fireworks expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Click here for a map of the locations.

The locations that will be presenting fireworks displays, weather permitting are:

Banning Lewis Ranch (open to the public)

The Club at Flying Horse

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ticketed event)

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort (Resort Guests & Members Only)

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch (July 1 – open to the public)

Fort Carson (June 30)

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Rocky Mountain Vibes (ticketed event)

Valley High Golf Course

