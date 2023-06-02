Locations for 4th of July fireworks shows in Colorado Springs announced

Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana del 4 de Julio.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The “Star Spangled Symphony & Fourth of July Fireworks” is returning to Colorado Springs in 2023!

The show combines music from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic along with firework displays. Most of the displays are free and open to the public with most of the shows occurring on July 4. The music will be broadcast on five radio stations: 106.3FM, 88.7FM, 92.9FM, 96.9 FM and 740AM.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic Concert starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center with doors opening at 2 p.m. The performance will be broadcasted on the radio stations at 9 p.m. with fireworks expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Click here for a map of the locations.

The locations that will be presenting fireworks displays, weather permitting are:

  • Banning Lewis Ranch (open to the public)
  • The Club at Flying Horse
  • Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ticketed event)
  • The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort (Resort Guests & Members Only)
  • Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch (July 1 – open to the public)
  • Fort Carson (June 30)
  • Garden of the Gods Resort and Club
  • Patty Jewett Golf Course
  • Rocky Mountain Vibes (ticketed event)
  • Valley High Golf Course

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USAFA graduation 2023
WATCH REPLAY: Air Force Academy class of 2023 graduation
File photo.
Suspect dead following traffic stop along a Colorado highway Thursday
FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from...
What drivers need to know ahead of the Air Force Academy graduation
Cole Cameron Ubert
Sexually violent predator moving into a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
War refugees, mistreated animals, and animals with no other place to go find a refuge in this...
11 News gets exclusive behind-the-gates peek inside southeastern Colorado wildlife refuge

Latest News

Police activity in Colorado Springs tied to a reported shooting.
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs off S. Nevada Avenue
Daniel Montano
Drug dealer sentenced after authorities find 1/2 a pound of meth and more than $20,000 in cash at a home east of Pueblo
Anthony Contreras
Father killed in small Colorado town with murder investigation underway
6.2.23
More Storms Expected Friday