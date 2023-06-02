Local theater company’s performance honors Pride Month

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local theater is kicking off a play to commemorate the beginning of pride month. This comes after the Springs Ensemble Theater, also known as SET, recently lost their space after 13 years.

The play, Boys in the Band, is about a group of closeted gay men in the streets of New York back in the 1960s. SET tells 11 News the space was lost earlier this year when the rent increased and was too much to pay. With the help of local theater companies, the production will go as planned tonight.

“We leaned into some community partners to make sure we had space to rehearse,” Matt Radcliffe, President, Springs Ensemble Theater. “The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College provided us with rehearsal space and Pike’s Peak State College in the theater department is hosting our production.”

The play will begin at 7:30pm at Pikes Peak State College Studio West on North Sierra Madre Street. Tickets are $20.00 and can fit about 50 people. The play will go until June 18th.

For more information, you can click here.

