Free fishing this weekend in Colorado along with ‘Get Outdoors Day’ in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park and Prospect Lake

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - June 3 and 4 mark “Free Fishing Weekend” in Colorado!

The offer is simple, for two days anglers don’t need a fishing license. Click here for more on the offer from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

GET OUTDOORS DAY:

On Saturday, the public is invited to “Get Outdoors Day” at Memorial Park and Prospect Lake. The free event features about 20 vendors from fly fishing experts to paddle board rentals and the first 800 attendees will get a free fishing pole!

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

“Hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the City of Colorado Springs, and Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Get Outdoors Day inspires greater participation in the outdoors by offering free activities such as kayaking, fishing, archery, climbing, etc. from local outdoor businesses & nonprofits,” a post about the event reads. “Get Outdoors Day connects kids and their families to the outdoor opportunities we have here in the Pikes Peak Region by exploring the many activities from our vendors. 25-30 local outdoor nonprofits and vendors come together to teach you a new skill, connect you with their clubs or camps, or try out a new hobby! Learn about outdoor ethics and how to be good stewards at the Leave No Trace activity zone!”

This year’s event includes:

  • Prizes
  • Fishing
  • Archery
  • Paddle Boarding
  • Biking
  • Scavenger Hunts
  • Much more

