Financial director of Southern Colorado church arrested on nearly 900 counts of finance-related crimes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Financial Director of an El Paso County church was arrested Wednesday after deputies received reports in October 2022 that she had been committing fraud, theft and other related financial crimes in her role at the church.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Sara Ann Mock-Butler stole, drefrauded and forged documents between March 2018 and July 2022 that resulted in a large loss of money from Pikes Peak Christian Church in Security-Widefield.

On Wednesday, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Mock-Butler after months of investigation. The warrant was for the following 896 counts of finance-related charges:

Theft- 1 count (aggregated)

Cyber Crime- 1 count (aggregated)

Money Laundering- 296 counts

Identity Theft- 527 counts

Forgery- 61 counts

Tax Evasion- 6 counts

Filing a False Tax Return- 5 counts

Deputies said Mock-Butler turned herself in to the El Paso County Jail the same day. As of Friday morning, it appeared she was no longer in custody. Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.