Drug dealer sentenced after authorities find 1/2 a pound of meth and more than $20,000 in cash at a home east of Pueblo

Daniel Montano
Daniel Montano(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison after authorities found about half a pound of meth in a home east of Pueblo.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared the sentencing information for Daniel Montano on Friday. He was convicted of drug possession with intent to distribute. Authorities found the meth, 20 pounds of dried marijuana, $20,000 in cash, guns, and jewelry while executing a search warrant at a residence in Boone in 2021.

The sheriff’s office adds Montano was also sentenced to nearly a year in prison for violating a protection order.

