City works to keep Prospect Lake clear of blue-green algae, new machine could be installed in fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After months of public comment, the City has chosen a machine to help prevent blue-green algae from growing in Prospect Lake.

The City wants the design to work with boaters. This is the community that commented the most when the City announced it’s plans last year. Their goal is to keep the lake clean and prevent the spread of blue-green algae which forced the lake to be closed in 2020. The City explains how this machine works.

“It’s going to inject additional oxygen into the lake,” Erik Rodriguez, Senior Environmental Health and Safety Specialist, City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreational and Cultural Services. “The additional oxygen is going to help with all of the beneficial bacteria as well as all of the fish. It’s going to improve the overall ecology at the lake.”

Project Engineers are still working on the final design and want to include public comments in the project. During public comments, they heard the most from boaters who don’t want this machine to mess with their motors. The aerator works by forcing air bubbles through the lake. This will reduce pollutants in the water.

“It doesn’t allow the algae to kind of grab a hold of the water quality as much,” said Rodriguez. “We will continue treating.”

Originally, the City planned to install the machine in April of last year, but pushed back plans after hearing some of the public comment. Until the new machine is installed, the City will continue to hand treat the lake weekly.

“Right now, water quality is awesome,” said Rodriguez. “We are monitoring and testing weekly like we always do.”

The City put aside $450,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for this project. $45,000 will go towards the design. The rest towards labor and building costs. Once it is in place, it will take about two days before it starts working. To keep swimmers safe, the City has created a designated area by the beach house.

“It’s been buoyed and marked off,” said Rodriguez. “If you were out at Prospect Lake, we would like our swimmers to make sure that when they are swimming on non-motorized days, which is the days that they are supposed to be swimming days within the designated area only.”

The City plans to select a contractor this summer. After that, the City will lay out a schedule for construction. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

