Suspect dead following traffic stop along a Colorado highway Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead and an investigation is underway following a traffic stop along a Colorado highway Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting a trooper noticed a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of C-470 near I-70 at about 1:50 in the morning.

“The Trooper was able to stop the vehicle. As the Trooper walked up to speak with the suspect, the male suspect immediately got out of the vehicle,” a news release from Colorado State Patrol reads. “Upon initial interaction, the Trooper suspected impairment. While trying to ID the driver, the suspect reentered the vehicle from the passenger side and climbed into the driver’s seat. The Trooper tased the driver to prevent him from escaping and endangering other motorists. The suspect removed the taser probes, started the vehicle, drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall, and landed onto the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound Highway 6 toward Golden.”

State Patrol is reporting the suspect then ran from law enforcement and jumped a concrete barrier onto eastbound I-70 where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the suspect stayed at the scene and authorities had not released the suspect’s name last time this article was updated.

The incident forced the closure of part of I-70 for several hours Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

