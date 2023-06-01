Sexually violent predator moving into a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Thursday notifying community members a sexually violent predator was moving to an address south of Colorado Springs.

A news release issued by the agency explains that Cole Cameron Ubert will be moving to 534 Loomis Ave. The neighborhood is near B Street and Crestridge Avenue. Ubert was convicted of sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child, and attempted sexual assault on a child.

“The Sheriff’s Office will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Cole Cameron Ubert registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such,” part of the news release adds.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

- Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

- Reviewed and confirmed Cole Cameron Ubert residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

- Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

- Briefed patrol personnel on Cole Cameron Ubert status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

- Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

- Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

- Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.epcsheriffsoffice.com Click on Sex Offender Search then click on Sexually Violent Predators.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.