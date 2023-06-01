Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from...
What drivers need to know ahead of the Air Force Academy graduation
President Joe Biden.
President Joe Biden arrives in Colorado for Air Force Academy graduation
USAFA graduation 2023
WATCH REPLAY: Air Force Academy class of 2023 graduation
War refugees, mistreated animals, and animals with no other place to go find a refuge in this...
11 News gets exclusive behind-the-gates peek inside southeastern Colorado wildlife refuge
Missing child reported in Colorado.
MISSING:Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 5-year-old girl

Latest News

Top ways to tackle higher education costs
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
Biden trips and falls on stage at Air Force graduation; White House says he’s ‘fine’
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
USAFA graduation 2023
WATCH REPLAY: Air Force Academy class of 2023 graduation