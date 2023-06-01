Air Force Academy graduation celebrations begin in northern Colorado Springs

By Jared Dean
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several days of excitement as more than 900 cadets get ready to graduate from the Air Force Academy.

“It’s awesome, it’s definitely bittersweet I’m going to miss a lot of my friends, obviously the wings of blue I’ve been very blessed to have these opportunities but we’re grateful to be here,” an Air Force Cadet said.

Lt. Col. Robert Umholtz from the air force academy says to expect delays before and after graduation on I25 and signs posted remind drivers to not park on the side of the highway to watch the following air show.

“We do ask that the community is patient with us,” Umholtz said. “There will be road closures with the president of the united states arriving. The freeway may be shut down. We will push all that information as soon as we get it through our website.”

Wednesday’s events also included three-time Olympian speed skater apolo ohno taking a ride in a Thunderbird.

“This is not only a childhood dream for me, but a bit of celebration not only for this country but for these graduates who are about to receive their next path and journey in life,” Ohno said.

