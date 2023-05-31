What drivers need to know ahead of the Air Force Academy graduation

"There will be road closures with the President of the United States arriving"
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Southern Colorado is preparing for a presidential visit and of the biggest graduation events in the country. Thousands are expected to attend the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium on Thursday, including President Joe Biden.

With more than 900 cadets graduating, roads like I-25 will be busier than usual.

“We do ask that the community is patient with us. There will be road closures with the president of the United States arriving,” said Lieutenant Colonel Robert Umholtz with the Air Force Academy.

Like in previous years, the Colorado Department of Transportation told 11News shoulders on I-25 from Monument down to the Woodmen Road exit will be closed. Electronic signs will remind drivers to not pull over on the interstate to watch the air show following the graduation.

CDOT also said the overlook on southbound I-25 will be closed.

Colorado Springs Police and state troopers will have extra patrols out to ensure traffic safety.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump spoke to cadets during their graduation ceremony. His motorcade shut down lanes of traffic across the city throughout the morning, including the interstate.

President Biden’s is expected to have a similar impact from the time he lands on Wednesday until he leaves.

“We are very excited that President Biden is coming. He is the commander-in-chief. They get to go up and see the president of the United States handing them the diplomas and shaking hands meeting with the cadets is an experience that very few will ever have,” said Umholtz.

Air Force One is expected to land at Peterson Space Force Base Wednesday evening. The White House will not release the president’s travel plans.

