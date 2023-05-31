WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden scheduled to arrive in Colorado for Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden is coming to Colorado as he’s scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday.

President Biden is scheduled to land in Colorado Wednesday evening at Peterson Space Force Base, however, an exact time is not being shared with the public for security reasons. KKTV 11 News plans on streaming his arrival at the top of this article.

“Colorado plays a critical role in our country’s national security. Beyond the Air Force Academy, Colorado is home to the largest number of Space Force Deltas, three Space Force bases, and several specialized headquarters, including U.S. Space Command. Our state is the nexus of America’s defense and space missions, and boasts a highly-skilled civilian workforce, a robust defense industry, and several world-class universities,” part of a joint statement from Sen. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper reads. “As President Biden and his administration near a final basing decision for Space Command, we urge them to restore the integrity of this process and make a decision in the interest of our national security – to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.”

The schedule of events for graduation on Thursday can be viewed below. Tickets are required to attend the ceremony at Falcon Stadium.

-6:30am Gates open to public at Falcon Stadium

-7:45-8:00 a.m. Performance by Cadet Honor Guard

-8:00 to 8:45 a.m. Performances by the Cadet Chorale, Sabre Drill & In The Stairwell

-9:30am to 1:15 p.m. Graduation Ceremony & Thunderbirds

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.