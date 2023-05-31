Teen dies after ‘car surfing’ in Colorado as authorities share warning with the public

Authorities in Colorado are warning the public of a recent trend after a teen died. Video from DCSO.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a trend called “car surfing.”

The tragic death occurred on May 5 after deputies were called to a crash along Quarry Drive. The area is south of Lone Tree. The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported the back seat passengers were “hanging out” of the car’s windows before the car crashed. A 16-year-old eventually passed away and their identity was not released to the public. The sheriff’s office believes they were “car surfing.” The trend reportedly involves someone riding on the outside of a motor vehicle.

“No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of your friends or family member,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release issued this week.

The video at the top of this article shows dascham footage from an incident of car surfacing that was filmed on April 17 along C-470.

The sheriff’s office provided the following points to the public:

-Life is Precious: Remember, our lives are invaluable, and reckless activities like car surfing can have irreversible consequences.

-Peer Pressure Awareness: Never succumb to peer pressure or feel compelled to engage in dangerous activities for the sake of fitting in or seeking thrill.

-Speak Out: If you notice someone planning or participating in car surfing or any other dangerous stunts, don’t stay silent. Speak up and report it to the appropriate authorities or a trusted adult.

-Educate Others: Share this message with your friends, family, and social media followers. Together, we can spread awareness and prevent further tragedies.

-Drivers can face serious criminal charges, including: Reckless Driving, Various Seatbelt Violations (depending on age of passengers), Permitting Person to Hang On/Attach Themselves to the Outside of Vehicle, Permitted Passenger to Ride in an Unsafe Manner, Reckless Endangerment, Third Degree Assault, Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Homicide. Potential charges for the person not riding correctly include: Person Hung On/Attached Themselves to the Outside of Vehicle.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of each and every one of you. Please remember to stay safe, make responsible choices, and encourage others to do the same. We need to work together to prevent further tragedies,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

