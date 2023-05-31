PHOTO GALLERY: Thunderbirds in Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are in Colorado for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony this week!

The elite team was practicing flyovers Wednesday morning and they are scheduled to practice their performance sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on the weather. The team is also scheduled to perform after the graduation ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and KKTV will be livestreaming the event. The public can expect the Thunderbird performance to happen at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

View the gallery of photos below, or submit your own photos/videos:

