MISSING: 5-year-old girl reported missing in Colorado Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing child.

On Wednesday, Aurora Police shared a photo of 5-year-old Maha and her mother, Alexus. Police explain Maha was reported missing Tuesday.

It isn’t clear why police are concerned about Maha’s safety, but they ask that you call 911 if you see her or her mother. If you have information that could help investigators, contact Aurora Police.

Have you seen 5-year-old Maha? #Missing



Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Maha who was reported missing yesterday.



Included is a picture of her mom, Alexus, who is the primary caretaker of Maha.



If you have seen Alexus and Maha… pic.twitter.com/cSEKodk9Nx — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.