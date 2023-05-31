MISSING: 5-year-old girl reported missing in Colorado Tuesday
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing child.
On Wednesday, Aurora Police shared a photo of 5-year-old Maha and her mother, Alexus. Police explain Maha was reported missing Tuesday.
It isn’t clear why police are concerned about Maha’s safety, but they ask that you call 911 if you see her or her mother. If you have information that could help investigators, contact Aurora Police.
