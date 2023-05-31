Driver of stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs tries ramming tactical unit vehicles to flee

(Credit: MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is now facing numerous charges after he was caught red-handed in a stolen vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit spotted the car Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pikes Peak and Hancock Avenue and called tactical units for backup. Once the driver saw he was surrounded by law enforcement, he tried to escape.

“The stolen vehicle’s driver immediately tried ramming [Tactical Support Unit] vehicles,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “El Paso County Sheriff’s Office TSU was able to pin the vehicle in place. The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to exit and accelerated, spinning the vehicle’s tires in place.”

Getting nowhere fast, the driver was stuck as more tactical units arrived on scene.

“CSPD [Tactical Enforcement Units] arrived to support EPSO TSU and used chemical munitions to dislodge the driver,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect got out of the car and made a last-ditch effort at running away. He was quickly caught.

Police then escorted the driver to the hospital for a medical check before taking him to the El Paso County jail.

He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Woman reportedly held against her will in Colorado Springs leads to standoff and shelter-in-place alert
A new restaurant opening in Colorado Springs 6/3/23.
Rush Bowls opening a location in Colorado Springs
Firefighters bringing the climber down on May 29, 2023.
20 firefighters called to Garden of the Gods for climber rescue
On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
Crash closes northbound I-25 in Pueblo for several hours Tuesday
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station

Latest News

War refugees, mistreated animals, and animals with no other place to go find a refuge in this...
11 News gets exclusive behind-the-gates peek inside southeastern Colorado wildlife refuge
WATCH: 11 News gets exclusive tour of southern Colorado wildlife refuge
5.31.23
Storm Chances Remain in The Forecast
WATCH: An exclusive look inside Colorado's wildest retirement home!