Driver of stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs tries ramming tactical unit vehicles to flee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is now facing numerous charges after he was caught red-handed in a stolen vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit spotted the car Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pikes Peak and Hancock Avenue and called tactical units for backup. Once the driver saw he was surrounded by law enforcement, he tried to escape.

“The stolen vehicle’s driver immediately tried ramming [Tactical Support Unit] vehicles,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “El Paso County Sheriff’s Office TSU was able to pin the vehicle in place. The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to exit and accelerated, spinning the vehicle’s tires in place.”

Getting nowhere fast, the driver was stuck as more tactical units arrived on scene.

“CSPD [Tactical Enforcement Units] arrived to support EPSO TSU and used chemical munitions to dislodge the driver,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect got out of the car and made a last-ditch effort at running away. He was quickly caught.

Police then escorted the driver to the hospital for a medical check before taking him to the El Paso County jail.

He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

