Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.(Oreo via Weber Shandwick PR)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nostalgic flavor of Oreo is returning to store shelves just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the cookie brand announced the release of limited-edition Cotton Candy Oreos.

According to a news release, it has been nearly a decade since the flavor was last seen on shelves, and it is finally returning due to high demand.

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will be available in stores starting June 5.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Woman reportedly held against her will in Colorado Springs leads to standoff and shelter-in-place alert
A new restaurant opening in Colorado Springs 6/3/23.
Rush Bowls opening a location in Colorado Springs
On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
Crash closes northbound I-25 in Pueblo for several hours Tuesday
Firefighters bringing the climber down on May 29, 2023.
20 firefighters called to Garden of the Gods for climber rescue
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station

Latest News

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water