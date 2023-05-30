Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed

Catholics from all over the country made a pilgrimage to a convent in Gower – where a nun’s body appears to have not decayed, despite being buried for four years.
By Mark Poulose and Debra Worley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOWER, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – Thousands of unexpected visitors flocked to the small town of Gower, Missouri, to see an exhumed nun’s body that was buried for four years but showed no signs of decay.

“It’s unbelievable,” Parfait Miaktsindila said. “Only God can do that. I believe.”

Recently, some people at the convent tried to move the body of the nun, Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster. When they opened her casket, they found her body was nearly uncorrupted.

“It’s enough of a sign where people can question it, but not enough where it’s absolutely certain because people have to take the leap of faith,” said Joseph John Mullen, who drove 16 hours from Pennsylvania to see the site.

The town of Gower has a little more than 1,500 residents and is about an hour north of the metro.

The road to get to the convent is not easy, but people from all over the country did not want to miss the chance to see what some are calling a miracle.

“This is something I didn’t want to miss because it’s once in a lifetime,” Miaktsindila said. “Seeing miracles like this, it strengthens our faith so I would encourage other people to come with their own eyes and see and visit what we have seen today.”

Lancaster founded the convent in Gower. According to someone who works with the nuns, Lancaster’s casket cracked, and moisture seeped inside, but her body remains in excellent condition.

“I was overwhelmed to tell you the truth,” Mullen said. “I was just overwhelmed. You hear or read about these things, you know they are true, maybe in Europe somewhere, but to actually see it happen in our day and age, I think is a great testament to the Catholic faith.”

Visitors to Gower said the trip to see Lancaster’s body opened their eyes to new possibilities.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain View RV Resort off Highway 50 near Royal Gorge.
Child airlifted to Colorado Springs following ‘accident’ at campground near Royal Gorge
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Monday's Most Wanted for May 29, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: May 29
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood told to shelter in place Tuesday morning
Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and passenger from the earlier plane crash in...
All on board survive after plane overturns in Teller County

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood told to shelter in place Tuesday morning
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
Law enforcement believe mother Jennifer Carmony, pictured, is the suspect in this case.
4 missing children from Texas could be in Colorado Springs
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield