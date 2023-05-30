Rush Bowls opening a location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado-based restaurant is opening its first location in Colorado Springs!

Rush Bowl says they are known for their fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bow.

“We’re grateful to be joining the Rush Bowls team and play a part in the expansion across Colorado,” says Randy and Charity Stauffacher, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Colorado Springs. “From college students and families to our local active military members, we’re excited to share the amazing Rush Bowls brand with our community.”

The new location is at 11010 Cross Peak View off Interquest Parkway east of Voyager on the north side of the city.

“Inside the new building positioned next to New Life Church, the 1,500-square-foot location will boast indoor and outdoor seating,” part of a news release from Rush Bowls reads. “The brand’s clean, monochromatic interiors will showcase the bright, bold photography and decor that Rush Bowls fans know and love. A wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies – including the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea – will be served from behind an eye-catching counter, with fresh ingredients including real fruit bases blended right in front of you. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings will also grace the menu, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.”

The restaurant chain was founded in Boulder back in 2004.

The new location is scheduled to open on Saturday.

