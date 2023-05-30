Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood told to shelter in place Tuesday morning

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood on the southwest side of Colorado Springs were told to shelter in place on Tuesday tied to a barricaded suspect.

At about 7:45 a.m. the following message was sent out to people living near the 200 block of Beaver Court. The neighborhood is close to Cheyenne Boulevard and 8th Street.

"This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 05-30-2023. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 200 Beaver Ct.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

This article will be updated.

