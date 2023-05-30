Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer told media outlets.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged in connection with her disappearance though Holloway was last seen with him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mountain View RV Resort off Highway 50 near Royal Gorge.
Child airlifted to Colorado Springs following ‘accident’ at campground near Royal Gorge
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Monday's Most Wanted for May 29, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: May 29
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood told to shelter in place Tuesday morning
Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and passenger from the earlier plane crash in...
All on board survive after plane overturns in Teller County

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood told to shelter in place Tuesday morning
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
Law enforcement believe mother Jennifer Carmony, pictured, is the suspect in this case.
4 missing children from Texas could be in Colorado Springs
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield