Man guilty of sexually assaulting elderly woman in Colorado found guilty of sexually assaulting a 2nd victim

Damiage Plasencia
Damiage Plasencia(Weld County DA)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting an elderly woman is going to be sentenced for sexually assaulting a second victim.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office shared details on both cases with the public on Tuesday. According to the DA’s Office, Damiage Plasencia was sentenced in March to 26 years to life for breaking into the home of an elderly woman late at night and sexually assaulting her. Last week, Plasencia was found guilty by a second jury for sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out “due to intoxication” in August of 2019, according to the DA’s Office.

“Plasencia was out on bond and on ankle monitor for the initial case when the crime that was the subject of the trial that concluded last week occurred,” part of a news release from the DA’s office reads.

Plasencia’s second sentencing is scheduled for June 16 as he faces an additional eight to 24 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain View RV Resort off Highway 50 near Royal Gorge.
Child airlifted to Colorado Springs following ‘accident’ at campground near Royal Gorge
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Monday's Most Wanted for May 29, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: May 29
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood told to shelter in place Tuesday morning, alert lifted hours later
Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and passenger from the earlier plane crash in...
All on board survive after plane overturns in Teller County

Latest News

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 5/30/23.
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood told to shelter in place Tuesday morning, alert lifted hours later
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: How to appeal your property valuation
Rendering of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs.
Buy your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs before they sell out!
WATCH: El Paso County assessor explains most recent appraisals and how to appeal