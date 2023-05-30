Man guilty of sexually assaulting elderly woman in Colorado found guilty of sexually assaulting a 2nd victim

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting an elderly woman is going to be sentenced for sexually assaulting a second victim.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office shared details on both cases with the public on Tuesday. According to the DA’s Office, Damiage Plasencia was sentenced in March to 26 years to life for breaking into the home of an elderly woman late at night and sexually assaulting her. Last week, Plasencia was found guilty by a second jury for sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out “due to intoxication” in August of 2019, according to the DA’s Office.

“Plasencia was out on bond and on ankle monitor for the initial case when the crime that was the subject of the trial that concluded last week occurred,” part of a news release from the DA’s office reads.

Plasencia’s second sentencing is scheduled for June 16 as he faces an additional eight to 24 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.