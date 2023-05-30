Crash closes northbound I-25 in Pueblo for several hours Tuesday

On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash had northbound I-25 closed for several hours on Tuesday.

According to CDOT, the crash was first reported just before 7 in the morning between Central Avenue and Northern Avenue. The crash prompted the closure of the northbound lanes and was causing delays of about 15 minutes.

Click here for a live traffic map.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to Pueblo Police for more information on the incident including updates on any possible injuries.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting a major highway.

