Crash closes northbound I-25 in Pueblo for several hours Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash had northbound I-25 closed for several hours on Tuesday.

According to CDOT, the crash was first reported just before 7 in the morning between Central Avenue and Northern Avenue. The crash prompted the closure of the northbound lanes and was causing delays of about 15 minutes.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to Pueblo Police for more information on the incident including updates on any possible injuries.

