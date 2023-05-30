4 missing children from Texas could be in Colorado Springs

Law enforcement believe mother Jennifer Carmony, pictured, is the suspect in this case.(CBI)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help locating four missing kids.

Aidan Williams, 16; Isabella Williams, 14; Audrit Williams, 12; and Michael Carmony, 4, were last seen in El Paso, Texas, on May 26. Police believe they could now be in the Colorado Springs area. A statewide alert was issued Monday morning.

Mother Jennifer Carmony, 42, is a suspect in the case.

Aidan is 5-foot-8 and 110 pounds. Isabella is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. Audrit is 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds. The youngest, Michael, is 3-foot-4 and 35 pounds. All of the kids are described as white.

Carmony is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.

The family is thought to be traveling in a 2008 white Ford Expedition with Texas plate LYC2812. If you see the vehicle or have information on the family’s whereabouts, call 911 right away.

