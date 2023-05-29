Police investigate fights during softball game in Colorado Springs sports complex Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating what led up to several people being assaulted during a softball tournament.

This happened Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. at Sky View Sports Complex, according to Colorado Springs police.

They said officers responded to a call about a disturbance. When they got there, they found that whatever prompted the call had ended before they arrived and some of the people reportedly involved had left. They spoke to those who remained, but could not find any probable cause for police intervention.

Police said they got another call about 10 minutes later from the same location. This call involved a large disturbance and a possible stabbing.

They learned that a second disturbance related to the first call had happened and a large fight broke out. While they did not find anyone who had been stabbed, police said a man did display a gun and menaced someone at the stadium. Police added that several people were assaulted, but they have not released the extent of anyone’s injuries, or the names of anyone involved.

The fight reportedly ended before police even arrived and, once again, several people involved seemed to have left.

So far, police have not arrested anyone and they are investigating the disturbances. They added that the complex was the site of a softball tournament at the time.

