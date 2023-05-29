Monday’s Most Wanted: May 29

Monday's Most Wanted for May 29, 2023.
Monday's Most Wanted for May 29, 2023.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen accused of attempted murder and a woman wanted on more than a dozen counts of suspected identity theft are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

williamsherd

Leah Williams-Herd, 53, is wanted on a slew of charges, including 14 counts of identity theft, seven counts of forgery, two counts of criminal possession of financial device, three counts of theft, motor vehicle theft, at-risk theft and money laundering. She’s described as white, 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

thomas

Javonte Thomas, 25, is accused of robbery, second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree trespass and theft. Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

sorianogarcia

Twenty-four-year-old Edwin Soriano-Garcia is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including two counts of stalking, menacing, second-degree arson, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, violation of protection order, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, second-degree tampering, two counts of violent crime with weapon used, robbery and drug paraphernalia. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

romerowilliams

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, faces several charges, including handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

ponce

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce is accused of criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and flight/escape. He is an American Indian male with black hair and hazel eyes, weighs 216 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

morris

Austin Morris, 31, is accused of second-degree assault with strangulation, harassment, obstruction of a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance. He is a white male described as having blond hair, blue eyes, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds.

garcia

Nineteen-year-old Arturo Garcia is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He’s described as white, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

akes

Jonathan Akes is wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft with two priors, as well as parole violation. The 30-year-old is a 6-foot-1 white male weighing 290 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Colorado Springs Police say Red Colnot shot multiple rounds from a firearm in the air, struck a...
Suspect causes major damage in Colorado Springs, led police on short chase
Man arrested after reportedly shooting at downtown Colorado Springs home 5/28/2023
Man arrested after randomly shooting multiple homes in downtown Colorado Springs
U.S. Force Academy
When you can see the Thunderbirds in southern Colorado this week
The snow on Pikes Peak made the Barr Trail impassable.
2 hikers rescued after becoming stranded near Pikes Peak summit

Latest News

The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Monday's Most Wanted for May 1, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: May 1
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: How to appeal your property valuation
Police say the newest TikTok trend could come with criminal consequences.
Police investigate fights during softball game in Colorado Springs sports complex