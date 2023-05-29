Monday’s Most Wanted: May 29

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen accused of attempted murder and a woman wanted on more than a dozen counts of suspected identity theft are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Leah Williams-Herd, 53, is wanted on a slew of charges, including 14 counts of identity theft, seven counts of forgery, two counts of criminal possession of financial device, three counts of theft, motor vehicle theft, at-risk theft and money laundering. She’s described as white, 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Javonte Thomas, 25, is accused of robbery, second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree trespass and theft. Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

Twenty-four-year-old Edwin Soriano-Garcia is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including two counts of stalking, menacing, second-degree arson, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, violation of protection order, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, second-degree tampering, two counts of violent crime with weapon used, robbery and drug paraphernalia. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, faces several charges, including handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce is accused of criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and flight/escape. He is an American Indian male with black hair and hazel eyes, weighs 216 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Austin Morris, 31, is accused of second-degree assault with strangulation, harassment, obstruction of a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance. He is a white male described as having blond hair, blue eyes, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds.

Nineteen-year-old Arturo Garcia is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He’s described as white, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan Akes is wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft with two priors, as well as parole violation. The 30-year-old is a 6-foot-1 white male weighing 290 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

