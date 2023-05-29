Lake Pueblo Park Rangers warn boaters to wear lifejackets, deadliest year of drownings in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Park Rangers at Lake Pueblo are warning visitors to be extra careful when boating on the lake.

On Memorial Day last year, a boat carrying 13 people on Lake Pueblo capsized. Three people died and ten others were injured including a few kids. Visitors at the lake say safety should always come first.

“Safety comes first when you are on a big body of water no matter what,” said Hannah Wilfong, Visitor.

15 park rangers are patrolling at Lake Pueblo, working to prevent anyone from drowning.

“Drownings can happen at any time,” Joe Stadterman, Park Manager, Lake Pueblo State Park. “Nobody expects to go to the lake and have an incident.”

Park Rangers tell 11 News last year in Colorado, they responded to 42 water related deaths. This includes the three deaths last Memorial Day. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says most of these deaths involve boaters not wearing their life jackets, especially adults.

“We see dogs in life jackets,” said Stadterman. “We see kids in life jackets but rarely do we see adults. We can’t emphasize life jackets enough. Very few instances happen when people are actually wearing life jackets. Life jackets save lives.”

Park Rangers tell 11 News it is important to make sure you don’t have too many people in your boat. Each boat has a max capacity, if it gets too heavy it could capsize.

“Anytime it’s important to make sure that your boat is not overloaded,” said Stadterman.

Park Rangers say even if the water is 60 degrees, hypothermia can set in within a matter of minutes. That’s why they say you should wear a life jacket, even if you are a strong swimmer.

Park Rangers at Lake Pueblo are putting together a partnership with the National Weather Service and NOAA to provide push notifications to warn people at the lake of incoming severe weather. You can also download the 11 Breaking Weather App for information to help you plan your trip.

