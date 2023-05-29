Deputies investigating reports of plane crash in Divide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Teller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a plane crash in Teller County.

Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area of Grandview Estates in Divide. There are crews in route to the scene.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

