Child airlifted to Colorado Springs following ‘accident’ at campground near Royal Gorge

Mountain View RV Resort off Highway 50 near Royal Gorge.
Mountain View RV Resort off Highway 50 near Royal Gorge.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child is expected to recover after following an “accident” at a campground near the Royal Gorge Monday morning.

Canon City firefighters, along with EMS and local law enforcement responded to the Mountain View RV Resort off Highway 50 just after 9 a.m. on reports of an injured child. Officials would not elaborate on how the child got hurt, only that happened at the RV park and was considered an accident.

Highway 50 8 miles west of Canon City was closed for a short time while a medical chopper landed to airlift the child to Colorado Springs. Lt. Shane Roberts with the Canon City Fire Protection District told 11 News that the helicopter was primarily used due to the distance to the hospital and not the child’s injuries.

We will update this article if more information is released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Colorado Springs Police say Red Colnot shot multiple rounds from a firearm in the air, struck a...
Suspect causes major damage in Colorado Springs, led police on short chase
Man arrested after reportedly shooting at downtown Colorado Springs home 5/28/2023
Man arrested after randomly shooting multiple homes in downtown Colorado Springs
U.S. Force Academy
When you can see the Thunderbirds in southern Colorado this week
The snow on Pikes Peak made the Barr Trail impassable.
2 hikers rescued after becoming stranded near Pikes Peak summit

Latest News

Veterans encouraged to reach out for help on Memorial Day
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Monday's Most Wanted for May 29, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: May 29
Monday's Most Wanted for May 1, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: May 1