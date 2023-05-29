Child airlifted to Colorado Springs following ‘accident’ at campground near Royal Gorge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child is expected to recover after following an “accident” at a campground near the Royal Gorge Monday morning.

Canon City firefighters, along with EMS and local law enforcement responded to the Mountain View RV Resort off Highway 50 just after 9 a.m. on reports of an injured child. Officials would not elaborate on how the child got hurt, only that happened at the RV park and was considered an accident.

Highway 50 8 miles west of Canon City was closed for a short time while a medical chopper landed to airlift the child to Colorado Springs. Lt. Shane Roberts with the Canon City Fire Protection District told 11 News that the helicopter was primarily used due to the distance to the hospital and not the child’s injuries.

We will update this article if more information is released.

