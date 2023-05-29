After a splash of government funding, most Colorado Springs pools are staffed and open for the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Outdoor public pools across Colorado Springs are now open and are gearing up for the busy summer months.

Local pools expect an enormous rush of swimmers, especially during the Memorial Day Weekend, and with more swimmers comes an increased need for lifeguards.

To combat the need, Governor Jared Polis announced funding to address the state’s lifeguard shortage.

One local pool director told 11 News the shortage began during the COVID-19 pandemic. That director now says things are looking up, and pool goers are happy to see the pools back open and safe.

“I can actually do three front or back flips without coming up for air,” a young swimmer said.

Pools across the state are getting the reinforcements they need.

Governor Jared Polis announced applications for the lifeguard training initiative opened earlier this month to help keep pools open and fully staffed.

One local pool director says it’s been an adjustment.

“Prior to COVID, we never really had an issue with getting guards hired on,” Krys Zien, Senior Aquatics Director for the southern region of Pikes Peak YMCA, said. “By April of every year, we typically have about 300 guards hired on.”

Now over 250,000 dollars have been granted to increase the staffing at public pools. The grant money includes CPR and AED certifications for lifeguards and swim instructors.

Without that essential safety personnel, two local swimmers couldn’t have taken their swim test- and passed.

“You stay underwater for 10 seconds, you tread water for 30, and you stay above water for 10 seconds, and then you can also go swim halfway [across the pool],” one young swimmer said. “The hardest part for me was probably keeping my head underwater for 10 seconds.”

Local governments could apply for anything from a dollar to 20,000 dollars to cover the cost of lifeguard training and certification. On average, it costs about 500 dollars.

“We’ve actually done a really good job, although it’s not as perfect as we’d like it to be, but we’ve actually hit 94% of our hiring goal for the summer of 2023,” Zien said.

Now local Colorado pools are good for this summer.

The lifeguard training initiative does end on September 30th and is in partnership with the Department of Local Affairs.

