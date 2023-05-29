Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:14 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
1 arrested following deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station
Colorado Springs Police say Red Colnot shot multiple rounds from a firearm in the air, struck a...
Suspect causes major damage in Colorado Springs, led police on short chase
Man arrested after reportedly shooting at downtown Colorado Springs home 5/28/2023
Man arrested after randomly shooting multiple homes in downtown Colorado Springs
U.S. Force Academy
When you can see the Thunderbirds in southern Colorado this week
The snow on Pikes Peak made the Barr Trail impassable.
2 hikers rescued after becoming stranded near Pikes Peak summit

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
LIVE: Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
Veterans encouraged to reach out for help on Memorial Day
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says