When you can see the Thunderbirds in southern Colorado this week

U.S. Force Academy
U.S. Force Academy(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Thunderbirds are coming to southern Colorado this week, and officials have released their schedule.

According to the Air Force Academy, the Thunderbird schedule includes:

Tuesday: Arrival/Airshow Survey, 12:30 to 1:30 pm

Wednesday: Stadium Flyover Practice, 10:30 to 11:30 am; Airshow Practice, 2:30 to 4:30 pm

Thursday: Graduation Day Flyover and Airshow 12:15 pm to 1 pm. Note: Graduation Flyover and Airshow times subject to change. The flyover occurs after the last graduate receives their diploma and at the moment the class is dismissed signifying transition from cadet to officer.

President Biden is this year’s graduation commencement speaker on June 1.

