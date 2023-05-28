Suspect causes major damage in downtown Colorado Springs, led police on short chase

Colorado Springs Police say Red Colnot shot multiple rounds from a firearm in the air, struck a light pole and multiple property gates. He then led police on a short chase before they arrested him.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect caused quite a scene in downtown Colorado Springs this weekend.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Fontanero and Wahsatch for a man damaging a white Toyota truck. Police say the man, that has now been identified as Red Colnot, was armed with a firearm.

Officers say the suspect hit numerous street signs along Recreation Way, and fired multiple rounds from his firearm into the air. Police have not said if the shots fired struck anyone.

Police say the suspect then drove through two property gates, took out a light pole, which took out a power line on Recreation Way. The truck then became inoperable, and the suspect took off on a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody.

Colnot was later taken to the hospital, with high level of intoxication. Police say Colnot was served and released on numerous charges.

