Shooting under investigation at Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot at a gas station overnight.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at the 7-Eleven off of B-Street and South Academy about 3 a.m. The victim was transported to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, KKTV viewers reached out to our newsroom that law enforcement was still at the B Street and South Academy 7-Eleven.

We have a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

Media staging for B street shooting incident will be set up at the 7/11 on 1475 B Street.



Initial media briefing will be at 9:10 am.



EPSO PIO on scene shortly. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 28, 2023

