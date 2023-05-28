Shooting under investigation at Colorado Springs gas station

The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge and Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:53 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot at a gas station overnight.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at the 7-Eleven off of B-Street and South Academy about 3 a.m. The victim was transported to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, KKTV viewers reached out to our newsroom that law enforcement was still at the B Street and South Academy 7-Eleven.

We have a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

