Man arrested after reportedly shooting at homes in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting at homes in downtown Colorado Springs.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to San Miguel and Nevada. Police say a man in a wheelchair shot at homes, but the extent of the damage is currently under investigation.

The suspect has not yet been identified. No one was injured.

We will update this article as we learn more.

