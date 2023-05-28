Man arrested after allegedly firing gun while suspected DUI driver drove around southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges after police say a man was firing a gun during a drunken joyride Sunday morning.

Springs police officers responded to the area of Circle Drive and Tahoe Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man waving a gun around.

“While en route, officers received reports that the male waving the gun got into a vehicle and left the area. Officers further received reports that a gun was being fired from this vehicle as it drove down Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

Officers caught up with the car near South Academy and El Morro Road, more than 2 miles from the original scene at Circle and Tahoe. A woman was found behind the wheel with a male passenger.

“The female driver was arrested for DUI, served a summons, and released. The male passenger was arrested on charges of menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment,” police said.

The male suspect was booked into the El Paso County jail. He has been identified as Angelo Archuleta.

This was one of multiple shootings Springs police responded to Sunday morning. Officers arrested one man for driving around hitting signs with his truck and shooting a gun in the area, and a couple of hours arrested a second man, this time in a wheelchair, for allegedly shooting at houses at random while rolling down North Nevada.

No one was injured in any of these instances. However, another shooting, this one just outside of the city and under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, has been confirmed fatal.

